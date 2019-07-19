Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Insider William E. Franklin Sells 41,007 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,172,711.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $77.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $78.21.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.62 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,051,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,226,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,762,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,951,000 after acquiring an additional 483,889 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,408,000 after acquiring an additional 280,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,572.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 288,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 271,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.