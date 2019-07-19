Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.10

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and traded as high as $41.90. Cortexyme shares last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 1,545 shares.

CRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on B2Gold from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

