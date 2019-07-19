COS Market Capitalization Achieves $4.23 Million (COS)

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. One COS token can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. COS has a market cap of $4.23 million and $14,661.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COS has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.14 or 0.05323669 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040330 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001153 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000815 BTC.

COS Token Profile

COS is a token. It launched on March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,372,705 tokens. COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto. COS’s official website is coss.io. The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio.

Buying and Selling COS

COS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

