Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 11 ($0.14).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Gulf Marine Services in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Paddy Power Betfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

LON CWD traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 5.48 ($0.07). 586,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. Countrywide has a 52-week low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 30.50 ($0.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18.

Countrywide Company Profile

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

