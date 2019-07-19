COVA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.43 Million (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. COVA has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $2.43 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COVA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00276173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.01392487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000883 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00124756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00024716 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000536 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,480,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

