Cowen Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $290.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. OTR Global lowered Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.29.

DPZ stock opened at $252.68 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $231.28 and a 1 year high of $305.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total transaction of $2,791,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

