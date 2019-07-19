Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €58.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FP. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.81 ($69.55).

EPA FP opened at €48.03 ($55.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €48.52. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

