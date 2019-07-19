Credits Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, WazirX, CoinBene and COSS. Credits has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and $1.04 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038473 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,817,881 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, WazirX, CoinBene, Mercatox, LBank, COSS, Gate.io and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.