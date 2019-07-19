CRH’s (CRH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.40 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Clarus Securities reissued a positive rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.47.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.93. CRH has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 336.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 102.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 146.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Read More: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.