Critical Comparison: Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) & POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies -419.83% -69.03% -58.77% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,183.71% N/A -122.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for POET Technologies and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

POET Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 407.44%. Given POET Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares POET Technologies and Ascent Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $3.89 million 21.91 -$16.32 million ($0.06) -4.93 Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 0.64 -$16.04 million N/A N/A

Ascent Solar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than POET Technologies.

Summary

POET Technologies beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. The company provides outdoor solar chargers, such as the XD-12 and the XD-48; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company sells products through its e-commerce Website, online retailers, direct to retailers, and indirectly to retailers through distributors. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

