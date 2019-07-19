Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.80. Crius Energy Unt shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 863,042 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $498.13 million and a PE ratio of -40.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55.

About Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN)

Crius Energy Trust, through its subsidiaries, sells electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers. The company offers a suite of energy products and services, including fixed and variable contracts, renewable energy, and bundled products. It provides retail electricity to its customers in the Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Texas markets; and retail natural gas to its customers in the California, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia markets.

