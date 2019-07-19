Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.49. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 20,383 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.49%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

