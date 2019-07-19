CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $86.00. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.74. 1,123,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,348. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CSX has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,194,000 after purchasing an additional 646,745 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 20,305.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 142,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 342,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

