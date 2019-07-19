Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Director Gordon R. Bernard Sells 2,200 Shares

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $12,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,673 shares in the company, valued at $339,539.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 405,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,468. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 million, a P/E ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

