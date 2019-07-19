Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Shares of CW stock opened at $126.47 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $95.23 and a 1 year high of $141.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $578.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $38,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 49.6% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 836.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $68,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

