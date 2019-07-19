D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities set a $79.00 target price on LGI Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.66 to $37.30 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 873.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,542. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

