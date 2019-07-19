Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.78. Danaher also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.75-4.80 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Post from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.08.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $143.00 on Friday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $247,771.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,250,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,489,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 453,448 shares of company stock valued at $59,724,640. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

