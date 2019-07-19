Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. Danaher also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.75-4.80 EPS.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $141.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $145.50.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Post from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.08.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $248,482.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,448 shares of company stock valued at $59,724,640 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.