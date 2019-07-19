Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor drug resistance. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib which are in clinical stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DCPH. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $784.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.41). On average, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $309,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $403,813 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 61,033.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,506.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,094 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

