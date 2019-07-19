Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Bank of America currently has $185.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DE. Barclays raised their price target on NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Vertical Research downgraded Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,569 ($20.50) to GBX 1,581 ($20.66) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.61.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $163.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.67. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.