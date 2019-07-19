Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $167.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DE. Citigroup set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.61.

Deere & Company stock opened at $163.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.67. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 190,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,295,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,598,000 after purchasing an additional 48,732 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

