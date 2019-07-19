Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DERM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup set a $68.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on Kura Oncology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.97.

NASDAQ DERM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,105. The company has a market capitalization of $451.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Dermira has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 510.47% and a negative return on equity of 391.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dermira will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Dermira by 48,273.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dermira by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dermira in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Dermira by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dermira in the first quarter valued at $178,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

