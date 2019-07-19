Desire Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, Desire has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a market cap of $21,079.00 and $25,261.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,573.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.31 or 0.02117371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.77 or 0.00936533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.16 or 0.02950375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00782678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00056011 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.01 or 0.00720708 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00243274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 9,273,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,673,912 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

