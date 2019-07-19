Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) a €15.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.95 ($82.50) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.80 ($17.21).

Shares of HFG opened at €8.32 ($9.67) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.25. Hellofresh has a fifty-two week low of €5.83 ($6.77) and a fifty-two week high of €15.00 ($17.44).

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

