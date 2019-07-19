Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) a €48.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Zayo Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.95 ($81.34).

