Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €36.70 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €36.70 ($42.67) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

DBAN stock opened at €31.35 ($36.45) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.63 million and a PE ratio of 20.69. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 1 year low of €29.75 ($34.59) and a 1 year high of €39.60 ($46.05). The company has a fifty day moving average of €33.58.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

