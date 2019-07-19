Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRNA. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on shares of iRobot and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Misonix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.50.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,284.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 447,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after buying an additional 1,364,155 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

