Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given New GBX 344 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 344 ($4.49) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price target on Cinedigm and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 363.58 ($4.75).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

LON:DLG opened at GBX 336.60 ($4.40) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 328.05. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 300.70 ($3.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 366.60 ($4.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.