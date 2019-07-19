Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DSCV has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, FinnCap cut their price objective on shares of Gooch & Housego from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set a corporate rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Discoverie Group alerts:

DSCV opened at GBX 429 ($5.61) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $346.07 million and a PE ratio of 22.11. Discoverie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 324 ($4.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 427.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.75 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Discoverie Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Discoverie Group’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

Discoverie Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Discoverie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discoverie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.