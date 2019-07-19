Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.62. Dixie Group shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 299 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%.

Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

