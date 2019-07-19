Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC lowered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Metcash from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dixons Carphone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 165 ($2.16).

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

LON:DC opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35. Dixons Carphone has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 190.85 ($2.49).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. Dixons Carphone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £5,472 ($7,150.14).

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.