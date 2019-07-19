Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.46. Document Security Systems shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 3,738,484 shares.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter.

In other Document Security Systems news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,002,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,456. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,004,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,907 over the last 90 days.

About Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.