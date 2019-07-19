Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $108.01

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.01 and traded as high as $110.22. Dollar Tree shares last traded at $109.42, with a volume of 25,360 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price target (up previously from $755.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary M. Philbin sold 9,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,057,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $112,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,403 shares of company stock worth $9,260,558 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $274,937,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,250,000 after buying an additional 2,367,545 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,758,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,404,000 after buying an additional 1,303,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,629,000 after buying an additional 1,024,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $103,473,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

