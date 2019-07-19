Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. The company’s drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist which are in clinical stage. Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get Dova Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of DOVA remained flat at $$16.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 77,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $453.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 521.67% and a negative return on equity of 87.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 427,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,703,240.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lee F. Md Phd Allen sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $27,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 582,854 shares of company stock worth $8,243,825 and sold 26,418 shares worth $400,282. Company insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,347,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 521,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 239,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

Featured Article: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.