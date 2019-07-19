DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get DP Eurasia alerts:

DPEU stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.11) on Monday. DP Eurasia has a one year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.20.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 643 stores, which included 514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, and 3 in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.