Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.03. Eastern shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 1,639 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $168.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.88 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Eastern by 0.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 112,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eastern by 539.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eastern by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 360,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

