easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of easyJet to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of easyJet to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $377.33.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.74. easyJet has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

