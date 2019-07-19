Empresas ICA SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ICAYY) Stock Price Up 166%

Shares of Empresas ICA SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ICAYY) rose 166% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 910 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

About Empresas ICA SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ICAYY)

Empresas ICA, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in construction and related activities for the public and private sectors. The company operates through five segments: Civil Construction, Industrial Construction, Airports, Concessions, and Corporate and Other. The Civil Construction segment focuses on the construction of infrastructure projects, such as roads, highways, transportation facilities, bridges, dams, hydroelectric plants, prisons, tunnels, canals, airports, hospitals, and athletic complexes in Mexico, as well as in other parts of Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the United States.

