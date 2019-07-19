Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enel Americas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy directly or through its subsidiaries and affiliates. It operating business segments consists of Generation & Transmission and Distribution. Generation & Transmission segment composes of companies which own generation plants. Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers. Enel Americas SA, formerly known as Enersis S A ADR, is based in Santiago, Chile. “

Shares of Enel Americas stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.57. Enel Americas has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Enel Americas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enel Americas will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enel Americas by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,810,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,007 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enel Americas by 36.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,099,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,979,000 after buying an additional 3,506,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Enel Americas by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 85,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enel Americas by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 524,580 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enel Americas by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 67,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

