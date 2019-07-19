Energold Drilling (CVE:EGD) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Energold Drilling Corp (CVE:EGD) fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 35,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 74,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Energold Drilling (CVE:EGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.25 million during the quarter.

Energold Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services primarily in Mexico, the Caribbean, rest of North America, Central America, South America, Europe, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Minerals, Energy, and Manufacturing. It offers mineral drilling services, including surface and underground drilling, and conventional drilling services; and oil sands coring, shot hole seismic, and geothermal and geotechnical drilling services, as well as water well drilling services, such as mine pit de-watering, mine water supply, mine hydrogeological characterization and well monitoring, and rural and urban water well drilling schemes, as well as offers horizontal directional drilling services.

