Energycoin (ENRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $435,917.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energycoin has a market cap of $435,917.00 and approximately $2,743.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu.

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

