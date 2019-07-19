Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a report released on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now expects that the game software company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EA. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.71. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $149.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.59%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,555 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $57,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $284,619,000 after buying an additional 164,030 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,715 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $477,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,223,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,544 shares of company stock worth $10,006,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

