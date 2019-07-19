Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a $394.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Eurocell alerts:

LON:ECEL opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 212.69. Eurocell has a 1-year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.89. The stock has a market cap of $212.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.