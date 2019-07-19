Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $152.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.74.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.11. 320,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $577.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $879,876.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10,528.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 13,056.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

