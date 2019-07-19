EvenCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $925,593.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00461549 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00085096 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009475 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007009 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000087 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 28,644,383 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,852,374 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.