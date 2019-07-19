Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FMNB has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.85. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 83,906 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 279,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 45,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

