Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.63

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.67. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 3,378 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $282.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $456.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 339.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.