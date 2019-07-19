Financial Contrast: SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK (NASDAQ:SWSKF)

SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK (OTCMKTS:SWSKF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SAExploration has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Showa Shell Sekiyu KK has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SAExploration and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Showa Shell Sekiyu KK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SAExploration and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration $94.60 million 0.16 -$83.60 million N/A N/A Showa Shell Sekiyu KK $15.91 billion 0.53 N/A N/A N/A

Showa Shell Sekiyu KK has higher revenue and earnings than SAExploration.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of SAExploration shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of SAExploration shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SAExploration and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration -51.35% -367.18% -51.24% Showa Shell Sekiyu KK N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Showa Shell Sekiyu KK beats SAExploration on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. It serves oil companies, national oil companies, independent oil and gas exploration, and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Showa Shell Sekiyu KK

Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K., an energy company, refines and sells oil products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oil Business and Energy Solution Business. The Oil Business segment engages in the sale of gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and automotive lubricants for service stations; fuel for jets and vessels; and diesel, kerosene, fuel oil, LNG, industrial lubricants, etc. for industry applications, as well as propane gas for home use, auto gas for automobile use, and butane gas for industrial use. This segment is also involved in the production and sale of lubricants and greases; bitumen for road paving and as compounds for construction material products; and mixed xylene, benzene, and propylene, as well as refining and export of oil products primarily diesel. The Energy Solution Business segment manufactures and sells CIS solar panels and systems; produces and supplies electric power; and engages in wholesale and retail sale of electric power, as well as provides development, building, operating, and maintenance services for solar power plants. The company is also involved in the shipping operations; design and construction of oil-related industrial facilities and service stations; sale of automobile parts, and residential and office automation equipment; lease of equipment; operation of depots; city gas business; and insurance agency and shipping brokerage activities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 3,060 service stations in Japan. The company was formerly known as Rising Sun Petroleum Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. in 1948. Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

