FinnCap Boosts Gateley (LON:GTLY) Price Target to GBX 210

Gateley (LON:GTLY) had its target price increased by FinnCap from GBX 193 ($2.52) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:GTLY opened at GBX 163.89 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $181.26 million and a P/E ratio of 14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 162.90. Gateley has a 1 year low of GBX 118.40 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.20 ($2.39).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Gateley’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other news, insider Nigel Terrence Payne purchased 14,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £25,036.64 ($32,714.80).

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

