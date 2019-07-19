FintruX Network (FTX) Trading 31.7% Lower This Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and Bancor Network. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $1,724.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00278661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.01342225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024850 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00123086 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000534 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

